DHL Lietuva says cause of plane crash unknown

"At this moment, we can only confirm that today, at around 5.30 a.m., a plane of Swiftair, a third-party carrier under DHL contract, flying from Leipzig Airport to Vilnius Airport, made a forced landing about a kilometre away from the airport," Aušra Rutkauskienė told Elta.

"The cause of the accident is not yet known and the investigation is underway," she said.

She said the cargo was usual, consisting of goods that are shipped every day.

"We have no information on anything that might raise suspicion. These were regular import goods that we transport on a daily basis," the DHL Lietuva spokesperson said, adding the company does not want to speculate on any unverified data.