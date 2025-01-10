Deputy minister’s opinion on Victory Day celebration is unacceptable – presidency

"The deputy minister’s position, taking into account the duties he has assumed, is incomprehensible and unjustifiable," president’s adviser Tomas Beržinskas commented to ELTA.

Several years ago, Gavrilov posted a message on Facebook congratulating people on 9 May, the Victory Day. Commenting to public broadcaster LRT, he said he was loyal to Lithuania but would continue celebrating 9 May as it is important to his family.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on 9 May, whereas the West marks Victory in Europe Day on 8 May.

When the Soviet Union occupied Lithuania, its forces did not leave after the Second World War, instead carrying out repressions against the civilian population.