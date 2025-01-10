2025.01.10 16:48

Deputy minister’s opinion on Victory Day celebration is unacceptable – presidency

 
Lithuania's Deputy Minister of Finance Valentin Gavrilov
Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Finance Valentin Gavrilov
Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Finance Valentin Gavrilov recently stated that he would continue celebrating Victory Day, Allied victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, on 9 May, like Russia does, rather than a day earlier. The Office of the President finds the deputy minister’s viewpoint unacceptable.

"The deputy minister’s position, taking into account the duties he has assumed, is incomprehensible and unjustifiable," president’s adviser Tomas Beržinskas commented to ELTA.

Several years ago, Gavrilov posted a message on Facebook congratulating people on 9 May, the Victory Day. Commenting to public broadcaster LRT, he said he was loyal to Lithuania but would continue celebrating 9 May as it is important to his family.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on 9 May, whereas the West marks Victory in Europe Day on 8 May.

When the Soviet Union occupied Lithuania, its forces did not leave after the Second World War, instead carrying out repressions against the civilian population.

On 9 May 2024, a monument to Lithuania’s partisan leader Adolfas Ramanauskas-Vanagas was defaced.

