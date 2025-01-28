Deputy finance minister quits amid growing loyalty questions

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Gavrilovas said he had answered recent questions concerning his loyalty to Lithuania.

"However, the endless debates and doubts about my ability to perform my current duties are not helping the ministry to work effectively. So, I have taken the decision to step down as deputy minister of finance," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius reiterated that he has confidence in Gavrilovas. He said that his colleague, as a citizen and as a politician, had made a selfless decision to stand down.