Democrats For Lithuania present potential cabinet members

If the party wins upcoming elections, former prime minister Saulius Skvernelis would head the Government once again.
Meanwhile, former European commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius would be nominated as the foreign minister, former presidential candidate Giedrimas Jeglinskas would be the defence minister, while MP Lukas Savickas would be the finance minister.
„We realise very well that the next Government will be a coalition Government. If we are part of the future coalition, we can immediately put forward individuals who are able to take on work the very same day, the very same moment,“ Skvernelis said at the event.
The party’s leader stressed that much attention would have to be devoted to the reduction of social exclusion.
Democrats For Lithuania also announced that they would propose Algirdas Butkevičius as transport minister and Rolanda Lingienė as healthcare minister.
In addition, Jekaterina Rojaka would be nominated as minister of the economy and innovation, Žygimtas Vaičiūnas would head the Ministry of Energy, Linas Kukuraitis – the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, Tomas Tomilinas – the Ministry of Environment, Benjaminas Želvys – the Ministry of Culture, Kęstutis Mažeika – the Ministry of Agriculture, Vilija Targamadzė – the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport, Rada Pavarienė – the Ministry of the Interior, and Julius Arlauskas – the Ministry of Justice.