Democrats For Lithuania present potential cabinet members

If the party wins upcoming elections, former prime minister Saulius Skvernelis would head the Government once again.

Meanwhile, former European commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius would be nominated as the foreign minister, former presidential candidate Giedrimas Jeglinskas would be the defence minister, while MP Lukas Savickas would be the finance minister.

„We realise very well that the next Government will be a coalition Government. If we are part of the future coalition, we can immediately put forward individuals who are able to take on work the very same day, the very same moment,“ Skvernelis said at the event.