Democrats For Lithuania hope to win at least one seat in European Parliament

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
On Wednesday, former prime minister Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania, voted in advance in elections to the European Parliament. He told reporters that his party expects to win at least one seat in the European Parliament.

„We hope for at least one mandate. If there are more, it will be a great result indeed,“ Skvernelis told reporters in Lukiškės Square in Vilnius.

Asked if he intends to assume a seat in the European Parliament in case of the party’s success, Skvernelis reiterated that he has made up his mind to take part in national politics, to participate in elections to the Lithuanian parliament later this year.

However, he is listed second among the party’s candidates in European elections.

„I have to be everywhere where the party needs my experience, knowledge, skills, and my support,“ he explained when asked why he was running for the European Parliament.

Early voting in European elections takes place on 4-6 June, while 9 June is the Election Day. This year, representatives of 14 Lithuanian parties and 1 coalition are running for the European Parliament. 2,386,422 Lithuanians have the right to vote.

