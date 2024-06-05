Democrats For Lithuania hope to win at least one seat in European Parliament

„We hope for at least one mandate. If there are more, it will be a great result indeed,“ Skvernelis told reporters in Lukiškės Square in Vilnius.

Asked if he intends to assume a seat in the European Parliament in case of the party’s success, Skvernelis reiterated that he has made up his mind to take part in national politics, to participate in elections to the Lithuanian parliament later this year.

However, he is listed second among the party’s candidates in European elections.

„I have to be everywhere where the party needs my experience, knowledge, skills, and my support,“ he explained when asked why he was running for the European Parliament.