Defmin unveils model of Rūdninkai military campus

The key task now is to approve an investment project for the second phase of infrastructure development in December this year, the minister said.

"Although it is a kind of a transitional period for the government now, the work has not stopped. (...) The urban study is the foundation for us to move forward," Kasčiūnas told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Speaking of the next steps, it is very important to approve the investment project on the basis of the urban study. We have it ready, and it needs to be approved by the Government in early December to launch a second-phase tender. Companies we are consulting are saying that 2.5 years for construction is a tight but possible timeframe to get this whole project done," the minister said.