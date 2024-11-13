Defmin unveils model of Rūdninkai military campus

The key task now is to approve an investment project for the second phase of infrastructure development in December this year, the minister said.
"Although it is a kind of a transitional period for the government now, the work has not stopped. (...) The urban study is the foundation for us to move forward," Kasčiūnas told a press conference on Wednesday.
"Speaking of the next steps, it is very important to approve the investment project on the basis of the urban study. We have it ready, and it needs to be approved by the Government in early December to launch a second-phase tender. Companies we are consulting are saying that 2.5 years for construction is a tight but possible timeframe to get this whole project done," the minister said.
He noted that key facilities of the military campus in the Rūdnininkai training area in Šalčininkai district could be installed first, with leisure spaces to be developed later.
The minister revealed that the investment value of the entire military campus is currently estimated at around EUR 995 million.
"This is Lithuania’s contribution," he said.
He said there was no obstacle in sight to the necessary infrastructure being put in place in time.
"The countdown started in December last year. In those 11 months, we have certainly started doing the job. The first phase is in progress, the procurement has been completed, demining works are underway, about 30 kilometres of internal roads have been built, and some firing ranges are being installed. (...) The plan is to complete this phase by mid-2027," Kasčiūnas said.
Tomas Burneika, head of the ministry’s logistics department, said the Germans will bring and assemble all active and simulation equipment in place. Germany will also cover most of the costs of maintaining the military campus, he said.
"The maintenance costs are still being negotiated, but Germany will bear the bulk of it. Germany will pay for what Germany uses," he said.