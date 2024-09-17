Defence portfolio to give ’added value’ to NATO as well – Kubilius

„Without a doubt, the new portfolio is very closely linked to how the European Union, the Commission and its president feel about these huge challenges posed by the recent developments on the European continent – Russia’s war against Ukraine and the grave security crisis,“ Kubilius told reporters at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

„This is the reason why the EU defence and security priority is identified by Ursula von der Leyen as one of the key priorities, next to competitiveness,“ he added.

The long-standing politician said he realised the enormous responsibility he had been entrusted with by getting a completely new role in the EU executive body.