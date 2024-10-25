Defence Ministry sends military aid to Moldovan army

The Ministry of National Defence has an assistance package of drones, drone jamming equipment, thermal sights and disposable anti-tank mortars assembled for the Moldovan military. A part of the assistance has already been delivered to Moldova and the remainder will be transferred in the nearest future.

Kasčiūnas also briefed the guest on Lithuania’s national defence strengthening efforts and underlined the importance of launching bilateral ties between the Lithuanian and Moldovan Armed Forces. Lithuania aims to progress from consultations and experience-sharing to assistance for the Armed Forces of Moldova.

The ministers discussed regional security, bilateral defence cooperation, Moldova’s presidential election and EU membership referendum at the bilateral meeting, reports the Ministry of National Defence.

Lithuania has also planned to dedicate up to EUR 2 million a year in 2026-2028 in assistance with the specific plan to be unveiled by the fall of 2025.

"Moldova’s resolve to seek EU membership and implement irrevocable reforms in all sectors, including defence, is a substantial basis for mapping out our assistance to the Moldovan Armed Forces. A strong, thriving and democratic Moldova is our security guarantee, that is why we also aim to assemble collective assistance efforts from the Nordic and Baltic states in support of the Moldovan Armed Forces," said Minister of National Defence Kasčiūnas.