Defence Ministry buying Lithuanian-made drones for EUR 8mn

„We seek to promote the production of drones and anti-drones in Lithuania. (&) The testing in Ukraine and the contracts signed are a great encouragement and a big step for our drone manufacturers. This acquisition definitely concerns vital national security interests,“ National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas says.

The agency signed contracts with Dangolakis, RSI Europe, Ltmiltech, Granta Autonomy and Unmanned Defense Systems.

More than 2,300 combat drones (FPVs) worth EUR 3 million will be delivered to the Lithuanian Armed Forces and almost 5,000 drones of the same type valued a EUR 5 million will be sent to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.