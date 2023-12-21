Defence Minister downplays leak on German brigade funding in Lithuania

The Lithuanian and German defence ministers on Monday signed a roadmap laying out the intents of both countries on the permanent stationing of the German brigade in Lithuania. It sets out further sequence of actions until the brigade is deployed in full volume and capability.

“Our dialogue is fine. We talk openly and we do everything in trust, not behind the scenes. Some people want to bring it all behind the scenes, so that we can now find out who leaked what and when, and confirm and probe the leaks. That will not happen,” Anušauskas told reporters in the Seimas on Thursday.

He said that the costs necessary to host the brigade are known to Lithuania, as the basic needs of the German troops have been laid down in the bilateral agreement signed earlier this week. Detailing the costs for Lithuania, Anušauskas noted that the country is committed to creating the facilities needed for the brigade, while salaries and social benefits of the soldiers will be paid by Germany.