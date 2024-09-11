Defence is top priority in next year’s budget

„We see recovering foreign demand, we see prices becoming stable, growing wages, consumer trust. Therefore, we will not have to tighten our belts in the budget. However, there is not too much space for fantasy to run wild either,“ Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė told reporters Wednesday.

She highlighted efforts to increase peoples’ income, enhance the country’s defence and security, and promote investments as key priorities.

According to the minister, growing income and consumption indicate that Lithuania’s economy is in a good state.

„Finances are in a stable condition, but growth is not such ’explosive’ as one might have expected in the pre-war period,“ she said.