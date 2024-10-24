Defence funding may reach 3.5% of GDP next year – minister

"This year we have borrowed over EUR 300 million for defence and raised [defence funding] from 2.8 to 3.2 [percent of GDP]. I can therefore firmly state that next year, I have almost no doubt, we can reach 3.5 percent of GDP," Kasčiūnas told the radio station Žinių radijas in an interview on Thursday.

According to the minister, state budget revenue has increased for three years in a row, economy has grown and underground economy is being tackled, which enables Lithuania to borrow money maintaining fiscal discipline and approach 4% of GDP defence funding.