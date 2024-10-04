Defence Fund will rely on revenue from taxes – finmin

„Substantial Defence Fund revenue is from our agreement on taxation changes, (&) so that national defence funding would reach 3% of the gross domestic product,“ Skaistė told reporters on Friday.

According to her, any extra revenue above 3% of GDP needed in separate years would come from other sources, such as donations and defence bonds.

„Voluntary donations to the Defence Fund depend on numerous aspects, including on the information campaign that has not yet started. I would say that we will witness the full effect of our agreement already in 2025, when the information campaign is active to full extent, as well as defence bonds and tax revenue,“ said Skaistė.