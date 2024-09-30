Defence bonds to be launched in October

From 10 to 28 October, residents will be able to buy defence bonds at the interest rate of 2% on the GynybosFondas.lt website.
„Starting tomorrow, the www.GynybosFondas.lt website will be activated, where one will be able to make a bank transfer, a recurrent payment or invest in defence bonds,“ Laurynas Kasčiūnas told a press conference on Monday.
„Defence bonds will be launched on 10 October. They will be available via the same website,“ Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said, explaining that the bonds are replacing the government’s saving notes.
„We do not want to see measures competing with each other,“ she added.
Kasčiūnas said the money will go to a separate fund of the Ministry of National Defence intended for the development of the national division, the tank battalion and the counter-mobility measures.
The Seimas earlier approved the Government’s proposal to establish a state defence fund, its purpose, sources of funds, use of funds, as well as its management and termination.