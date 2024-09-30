Defence bonds to be launched in October

From 10 to 28 October, residents will be able to buy defence bonds at the interest rate of 2% on the GynybosFondas.lt website.

„Starting tomorrow, the www.GynybosFondas.lt website will be activated, where one will be able to make a bank transfer, a recurrent payment or invest in defence bonds,“ Laurynas Kasčiūnas told a press conference on Monday.

„Defence bonds will be launched on 10 October. They will be available via the same website,“ Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said, explaining that the bonds are replacing the government’s saving notes.

„We do not want to see measures competing with each other,“ she added.