Decisions on passport manufacturer will be made after authorities present findings, PM says

The head of Government stresses that the passport manufacturer must not arouse any doubt over transparency or national security.

„If the company is deemed unreliable, then different production possibilities for personal documents will be sought,“ Šimonytė informed the news website in a written comment.

In May, an investigation by 15min.lt revealed that Garsų pasaulis might be connected to Belarusian oligarch Viktor Shevtsov, who is dubbed „the wallet“ of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, and to the Belarusian hologram monopoly Golograficheskaya Industriya.