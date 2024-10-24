Daylight saving time ends in Lithuania on Sunday

At 3 a.m. on Sunday, 27 October, clocks in the country will be turned one hour back. This means that the light time of day will start and finish sooner.

Winter time will be in effect until the last Sunday of March.

In the EU, including Lithuania, time is switched twice a year. However, this has been a contentious topic for years. The European Commission’s survey in 2018 showed that out of 4.6 million polled Europeans just 16% supported the introduction of seasonal time.

In 2019, the European Parliament voted for eliminating the practice of switching time as of April 2021, but the member states could not reach an agreement and time continues to be switched twice a year.