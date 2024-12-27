Damaged power cables at Baltic Sea no longer seem like a coincidence – Nausėda

"Damaged critical undersea infrastructure power cables linking Finland and Estonia show us the increasing frequency of cable disruptions in the Baltic Sea. It no longer seems like a coincidence," Nausėda said on X on Thursday.

"Protecting maritime infrastructure must be raised both at the NATO level and bilaterally as a key priority in Baltic Sea cooperation," the president stated.

On Christmas Day, the Estlink 2 submarine cable that carries electricity from Finland to Estonia was disconnected from the grid, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, AFP reported.