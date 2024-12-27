Damaged power cables at Baltic Sea no longer seem like a coincidence – Nausėda

"Damaged critical undersea infrastructure power cables linking Finland and Estonia show us the increasing frequency of cable disruptions in the Baltic Sea. It no longer seems like a coincidence," Nausėda said on X on Thursday.
"Protecting maritime infrastructure must be raised both at the NATO level and bilaterally as a key priority in Baltic Sea cooperation," the president stated.
On Christmas Day, the Estlink 2 submarine cable that carries electricity from Finland to Estonia was disconnected from the grid, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, AFP reported.
Finnish authorities said Thursday they were investigating an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over the suspected "sabotage" of the power cable, according to AFP.
On 17 November, telecommunication cables between Lithuania and Sweden and between Germany and Finland were severed in the Baltic Sea. The two incidents took place far from each other, outside Lithuanian territorial waters.
The Chinese-flagged cargo ship Yi Peng 3 is suspected of cutting the cables as it was sailing nearby at the time of the incident.