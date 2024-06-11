Customs seize weapon parts found in Russian citizen’s car

According to the Lithuanian customs authorities, the detained Jaguar was driven by a Russian citizen who holds a Latvian residence permit.

The car’s inspection found 21 pistol grips, five adjustable folding stocks for automatic weapons, nine tactical stocks with adjustable cushion, nine rifle magazines, 21 pieces of rails for attaching special equipment to weapons.

According to customs officers, the parts marked „83 OTK“ are possibly intended for firearms.