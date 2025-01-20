Culture minister calls situation over partisans’ remains scandalous

In the current geopolitical situation, it is particularly important to honour the fighters who died for Lithuania, according to the Social Democrat minister.

"There are certain sacred things that we must find money for to do the job we must do," Birutis told ELTA on Monday.

The minister said the previous government should have found the funds to build a columbarium memorial.

"It is a scandal. They are lying like this, discovered and unburied – it is unbelievable. Cleary, the Government should have found the money for that. The municipality would probably contribute as well," said Birutis.