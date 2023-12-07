Covid restrictions not in Government’s plans despite growing cases, says Prime Minister

“We do not see a real threat to the health system that would require additional measures,” Šimonytė told reporters at the Seimas.

“Currently, the number of Covid-19 cases is similar, but still lower than the peak in 2020,” she added.

According to Šimonytė, despite the fact that the number of deaths from coronavirus is also rising, there is no risk of burdening the health system.

She advised, however, that it would be rational to wear masks and get vaccinated in hospitals or other medical institutions to protect against communicable diseases.

According to the National Public Health Centre, the number of cases of influenza, acute upper respiratory tract infections and coronavirus is increasing every week.

The State Data Agency has said that 1,280 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Lithuania on Wednesday.

At present, 18,217 people are ill with the coronavirus, according to the agency. The death toll due to Covid-19 in Lithuania stays at 9,797.