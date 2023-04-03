2023 m. balandžio 03 d. 16:45

Court orders to re-run second round of mayoral elections in Visaginas

 
Dalia Štraupaitė
The Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania (LVAT) has upheld a complaint by Dalia Štraupaitė, former mayoral candidate of the party Freedom and Justice, in which she sought to annul the Central Electoral Commission’s (VRK) approval of mayoral election results in Visaginas municipality.

The court instructed the VRK to re-run the second round of mayoral elections in Visaginas.

