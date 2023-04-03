A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a suspicion of vote-buying in the recent municipal elections in the Šakiai district.
2023 m. balandžio 03 d. 16:45
Court orders to re-run second round of mayoral elections in Visaginas
PHOTO:
The Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania (LVAT) has upheld a complaint by Dalia Štraupaitė, former mayoral candidate of the party Freedom and Justice, in which she sought to annul the Central Electoral Commission’s (VRK) approval of mayoral election results in Visaginas municipality.
Top articles