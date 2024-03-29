Corporate income tax could be raised by 5pp to meet defence needs – ex-PM

A number of Lithuanian companies recently joined the initiative urging politicians to agree on 4% of GDP defence spending and encouraging people to support the idea.

“This business initiative strongly helps us to make up our minds about a sustainable source [of funding], that is about the corporate income tax. The Government had proposed a 1% corporate income tax raise, which would result in EUR 120 million [budget revenue]. I believe we may boldly discuss what Social Democratic colleagues had proposed – a 5% increase of the personal income tax,” Skvernelis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

The standard rate of the corporate income tax in Lithuania currently stands at 15%.