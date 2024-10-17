Conservatives did not discuss draft budget with coalition partners before presentation – Armonaitė

"The draft budget presented yesterday is merely another proof of (the Conservatives’ – ELTA) inability to work together. Nobody knew about it and nobody heard about it. It was simply presented," Armonaitė told Žinių radijas on Thursday morning.
She said the proposed growth in funding is not sufficient for the economy.
"Although we see a lot of growth in the budget – pensions will grow by 12%, etc., yet there is a lack of ambition in the growth agenda. All those areas that could boost the economy are being kept on life support, and no greater ambition is planned there," Armonaitė said in a comment on the draft state budget.
The politician also criticised moves to keep the tax-free income rate unchanged and reduce funding for upgrading roads.
The draft budget also lacks funds earmarked for advanced technologies and biotechnologies, according to Armonaitė, leader of the Freedom Party. The funding is needed to be prevent a possible slowdown in investment, she said.
The minister underlined that she expects adjustments to the budget plan, adding that the Freedom Party itself might put forward proposals.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė tabled a state budget plan for 2025 with a deficit of 3% and debt at 42.3% of Lithuania’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Budget revenue is planned to stand at EUR 17.98 billion, up by 5.9% or by EUR 1 billion from the 2024 budget, while expenditure at EUR 23.02 billion, rising by 11.7% or by EUR 2.4 billion.
The draft state budget sets out a sum of EUR 784 million earmarked for road maintenance and repairs, compared with EUR 882 million allocated for 2024.