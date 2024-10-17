Conservatives did not discuss draft budget with coalition partners before presentation – Armonaitė

"The draft budget presented yesterday is merely another proof of (the Conservatives’ – ELTA) inability to work together. Nobody knew about it and nobody heard about it. It was simply presented," Armonaitė told Žinių radijas on Thursday morning.

She said the proposed growth in funding is not sufficient for the economy.

"Although we see a lot of growth in the budget – pensions will grow by 12%, etc., yet there is a lack of ambition in the growth agenda. All those areas that could boost the economy are being kept on life support, and no greater ambition is planned there," Armonaitė said in a comment on the draft state budget.