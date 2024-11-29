Conservative party sees 10% drop in poll ratings

The recent election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP) chaired by Vilija Blinkevičiūtė keeps its lead as the most popular political force in the country. In November, 16.7% of the respondents said they would pick the LSDP in the nearest parliamentary vote (down from 19.32% in September).
Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ Nemunas Dawn follows with 14.2% of support (slightly down from 14.97% in September).
The Liberal Movement led by Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen ranks third among the parties by voters’ support. Among those polled, 9.3% said they would cast their ballot for the Liberals (up from 7.7% in September).
The Conservatives would secure 8.1% of the votes, according to the poll. The TS-LKD, whose leader Gabrielius Landsbergis stepped down after the party lost the Seimas election, was favoured by 18% of the respondents in September.
The Democrats For Lithuania led by Saulius Skvernelis and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) led by Ramūnas Karbauskis enjoyed support from 7.4% and 6.6% of respondents respectively (down from 9.22% and 7.02% respectively in September).
Pollster Vilmorus carried out a representative survey of residents on 7-16 November, a month after Lithuania held the first round of the parliamentary election.