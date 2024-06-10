Conservative party secures 3 seats in European Parliament

The Freedom Party received 7.93% of votes and will have 1 seat. Dainius Žalimas, former chairman of the Constitutional Court and former presidential candidate, will become an MEP.

The Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) is third with 8.96% of votes. Aurelijus Veryga, its member of the Seimas, has been elected to the European Parliament.

The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) finished second with 17.64% of votes and will have 2 seats. LSDP will be represented by the party’s leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė and Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis.

Ballots have been counted in all 1,895 polling districts before 1 a.m. The TS-LKD has garnered 20.92% of votes and secured 3 seats in the European Parliament. MEPs Andrius Kubilius and Rasa Juknevičienė have been re-elected. They will be joined by Paulius Saudargas, a member of the Seimas.

5.84% of voters supported Democrats For Lithuania, which will send Virginijus Sinkevičius to the European Parliament. He is currently the European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries.

Waldemar Tomaszewski, leader of the the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) has been re-elected to the European Parliament. His party received 5.67% of votes.

5.35% of voters cast ballots for the Nation and Justice Union, which will send Petras Gražulis to the European Parliament. He was impeached and removed from the Seimas of Lithuania in December 2023.

Liberal Movement secured 5.30% of votes and Petras Auštrevičius has been re-elected as MEP.