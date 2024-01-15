Confiscation of Russia’s assets: a tricky issue

Second, such an act will completely change the relationships bet­ween the West and Russia. It’s quite natural not only to freeze but also to seize and confiscate assets taken in times of war from your enemy: it correlates to the Prize Law, which dates to the 18th century. The problem, however, is that the Western powers continuo­usly insist they aren’t at war with Russia, so the ancient rule doesn’t apply. Some experts warn that in the case of confiscation, the Russian authorities would retaliate and nationalize Western assets in Russia – but I believe it’s not a huge problem since most of them were already taken over by the Kremlin in a move which I use to call ‘the greatest robbery of all times’. So the issue is not so much in numbers but in the fact that such a move in fact declares West’s war on Russia as considered by the customary law.

Third, there is another important issue – i.e. the reason for such a confiscation. It seems that the main argument submitted insists the funds can be confiscated because the Western powers are also the victims of Russia’s actions, but it looks inap­propriate. Since we do not have any better reference point than the Gulf War, I would remind that the losses the Europeans and the Americans suffered, were cau­sed not by Russian bombard­ments, or strikes but by the decisions voluntarily taken by their governments which provided support to Ukraine (and all the reparations that were repaid by Iraq, went to Kuwait, and not to the nations that defeated Iraq spen­ding for this cause billions of dollars). So, it would be very tricky task to take the money as if you had suffered, and then suddenly to release the whole sum to Ukraine (because if the West wants just to cover its own expenditures associa­ted with the assistance to Ukraine, including loans it has provided to Kyiv, $300 billion would greatly outstrip this amount that has been already spent).