Commission proposes stripping Russian businessman of Lithuanian citizenship

Chairman of the Commission Pranas Žukauskas told reporters that, following the interior minister’s request, the available information was analysed and it was unanimously concluded that Kudimov poses a threat to Lithuania’s national security, which serves as grounds for stripping him of citizenship.

The chairman added that Kudimov had ties to Russian authorities, entities and individuals, which might make him vulnerable.

The final decision on citizenship will be made by the president.

Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė addressed the Office of the President in August 2023 requesting to consider whether Kudimov should lose Lithuanian citizenship.

The Migration Department concluded that the Russian businessman was engaged in activities incompatible with Lithuania’s national security interests.