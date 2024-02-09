Commission proposes stripping Russian businessman of Lithuanian citizenship

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Lithuanian passport
Lithuanian passport
PHOTO: DELFI / Domantas Pipas

The Citizenship Commission convened on Friday and proposed that President Gitanas Nausėda would strip Russian businessman and former KGB employee Yury Kudimov of Lithuanian citizenship that was granted by exception.

Chairman of the Commission Pranas Žukauskas told reporters that, following the interior minister’s request, the available information was analysed and it was unanimously concluded that Kudimov poses a threat to Lithuania’s national security, which serves as grounds for stripping him of citizenship.

The chairman added that Kudimov had ties to Russian authorities, entities and individuals, which might make him vulnerable.

The final decision on citizenship will be made by the president.

Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė addressed the Office of the President in August 2023 requesting to consider whether Kudimov should lose Lithuanian citizenship.

The Migration Department concluded that the Russian businessman was engaged in activities incompatible with Lithuania’s national security interests.

According to the State Security Department (VSD), Kudimov participated in managing Russian state-controlled companies, as well as in opaque election funding schemes in the West by Russia and continues to maintain ties with influential individuals in Russia linked to special services.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions