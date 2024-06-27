Čmilytė-Nielsen’s family owns EUR 1mn in assets, most among state leaders

The State Tax Inspectorate (VMI) published data on the assets of politicians on Thursday.

Čmilytė-Nielsen’s family reported EUR 21,000 in outstanding debts and EUR 46,000 in loans granted last year.

President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė declared different assets worth just over EUR 766,000, or around 5,000 less than in 2022. The Nausėda family declared EUR 27,000 in debts, which went down from EUR 48,500 last year.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė declared EUR 329,000 in assets or EUR 43,000 more, year-on-year. She declared over EUR 46,000 in debts.