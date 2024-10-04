Čmilytė-Nielsen meets with president to discuss parlt elections

„The president and I talked about how important it is now to maintain cooperation between all branches of government, because it is an election period, a period of change. We also talked about the importance of maintaining fundamental differences and protecting liberal democracy,“ the Liberal Movement’s leader told reporters after the meeting initiated by Nausėda.
Čmilytė-Nielsen also warned the Seimas could be more divided than ever.
„I predict that the Parliament may be more fragmented than it has been so far. The president could have a quite important role here. But that depends on the results of radical forces and what the post-election political map will look like,“ she said.
Čmilytė-Nielsen noted that her party would not form a coalition with the parties that are against liberal values, including the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS).
Lithuanians will go to the polls to elect the next 141-member Parliament on 13 October. Voters will decide on a total of 71 new MPs in single-member constituencies, while the remaining 70 MPs will be elected in the multi-member constituency from party lists.
The more votes are cast for a particular list, the larger the number of candidates from that list is elected. Mandates are obtained only if a list receives at least 5% of the vote (7% in the case of a coalition), according to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).