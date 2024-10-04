Čmilytė-Nielsen meets with president to discuss parlt elections

2024.10.04 16:43

Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | Elta

Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, leader of the Liberal Movement, met with President Gitanas Nausėda in the Presidential Palace on Friday. The meeting centred on the need to have all the branches of government cooperating during the election period, she said afterwards.

„The president and I talked about how important it is now to maintain cooperation between all branches of government, because it is an election period, a period of change. We also talked about the importance of maintaining fundamental differences and protecting liberal democracy,“ the Liberal Movement’s leader told reporters after the meeting initiated by Nausėda.

Čmilytė-Nielsen also warned the Seimas could be more divided than ever.

„I predict that the Parliament may be more fragmented than it has been so far. The president could have a quite important role here. But that depends on the results of radical forces and what the post-election political map will look like,“ she said.

Čmilytė-Nielsen noted that her party would not form a coalition with the parties that are against liberal values, including the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS).

Lithuanians will go to the polls to elect the next 141-member Parliament on 13 October. Voters will decide on a total of 71 new MPs in single-member constituencies, while the remaining 70 MPs will be elected in the multi-member constituency from party lists.

The more votes are cast for a particular list, the larger the number of candidates from that list is elected. Mandates are obtained only if a list receives at least 5% of the vote (7% in the case of a coalition), according to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).

