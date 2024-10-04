Čmilytė-Nielsen meets with president to discuss parlt elections

„The president and I talked about how important it is now to maintain cooperation between all branches of government, because it is an election period, a period of change. We also talked about the importance of maintaining fundamental differences and protecting liberal democracy,“ the Liberal Movement’s leader told reporters after the meeting initiated by Nausėda.

Čmilytė-Nielsen also warned the Seimas could be more divided than ever.

„I predict that the Parliament may be more fragmented than it has been so far. The president could have a quite important role here. But that depends on the results of radical forces and what the post-election political map will look like,“ she said.