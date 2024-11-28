Chinese ship suspected of dragging anchor to cut cables in Baltic Sea – media

Investigators looking into the recent incidents in the Baltic Sea found that on 17 November, at around 9 p.m., the Chinese ship dropped anchor in Swedish waters without stopping, WSJ said.

A couple of sources familiar with the investigation told the Wall Street Journal that the ship, while at anchor, soon cut the submarine cable between Sweden and Lithuania. The vessel’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder was turned off at that time. Satellite data and other information collected by the investigators show that the Chinese vessel continued to sail, with its anchor dropped that significantly was slowing its speed.