Chinese ship suspected of dragging anchor to cut cables in Baltic Sea – media

Investigators looking into the recent incidents in the Baltic Sea found that on 17 November, at around 9 p.m., the Chinese ship dropped anchor in Swedish waters without stopping, WSJ said.
A couple of sources familiar with the investigation told the Wall Street Journal that the ship, while at anchor, soon cut the submarine cable between Sweden and Lithuania. The vessel’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder was turned off at that time. Satellite data and other information collected by the investigators show that the Chinese vessel continued to sail, with its anchor dropped that significantly was slowing its speed.
At 3 a.m., after travelling some 178 kilometres, the Yi Peng 3 cut the second cable – connecting Finland with Germany. The Danish navy then sent in its own forces and forced the Chinese ship to berth in the Kattegat.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the damage found on the hull of the ship is consistent with that caused by anchor dragging and the severing of underwater cables. The Chinese ship crew has not yet been interviewed.
Investigators are trying to find out whether the captain of the Chinese-owned 225 metres-long vessel was induced to commit an act of sabotage by Russian intelligence services.
Swedish and Finnish authorities said on Wednesday that the investigations at the scene following damage to two communication cables in the Baltic Sea are completed, German news agency DPA reported.
Analysis of the evidence collected was proceeding, Swedish police said, adding that the incident was still being investigated as sabotage.
Damage to a data cable linking Helsinki in Finland and Rostock in Germany was reported on 18 November, while damage to a separate cable between Sweden and Lithuania was reported a day earlier. Both incidents occurred in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone.
Finland, Sweden and Lithuania have set up a joint investigation unit.