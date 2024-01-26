China suspends issuing visas to Lithuanian citizens – formin

“We have been informed about this. More information was not provided. I am aware that if needed Lithuanian citizens may be accepted in other countries, in Poland and elsewhere,” Landsbergis told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Ukraine.

The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy could not say why China made the move and whether this is a temporary measure.

Earlier on Thursday, news website 15min.lt reported that the Chinese representation in Lithuania has stopped issuing visas to Lithuanian citizens. Reasons for this were not provided and an official statement was not made.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian Government banned soldiers and officers from travelling to Russia, Belarus and China off duty.