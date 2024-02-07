China might have stopped issuing visas to Lithuanians over lawmakers’ visit to Taiwan

“It is difficult to say whether they made this step because our members of the Seimas travelled to Taiwan. Yes, this coincided, but we do not have precise indications. We cannot rule this out as all other issues. China shows that it draws red lines where it finds suitable. And only after one or another event countries are informed that they have crossed one or another line,” Landsbergis told reporters Wednesday.

The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy says that Chinese diplomats and representatives have not responded as to why visas are not issued and how long this might continue. He also mentioned that EU bodies were contacted over the issue.

According to Landsbergis, this is treated as yet another form of pressure by Beijing against Lithuania. He adds that already two years ago Lithuania issued recommendations to its citizens not to travel to China and they have not changed.