Child rights agency calls for removal of public pictures of missing girl

The children’s rights agency has called for removal of public pictures of the freed 9-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on Sunday, in efforts to prevent exposing her to further trauma.

“At this time, in order to protect the child from being re-traumatised by seeing her image in the public domain, we are asking people to delete the photo, or to edit their posts by replacing the photo with an associative one,” Ilma Skuodienė, head of the State Child Rights Protection and Adoption Service, said in a comment to ELTA.

The agency thanked the police and the public for their focus, unity and perseverance in helping to find the missing girl.

“Now it is important for both the girl and her family to calm down emotionally and psychologically and to recover. Let us help them to do so,” Skuodienė noted.

