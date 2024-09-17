Chief presidential adviser says 3.5% of GDP for defence realistic

„3.5 percent is definitely a realistic goal and it would be good to seek that,“ Irena Segalovičienė, chief adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda, told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

She also referred to calls for allocating 4% and even more.

„But is evident that we have to be realists. If we see both just more than 3% and 3.5% in the budget, it will be very good for us,“ the adviser underlined.

The country should retain the option of borrowing for defence as essential for increased defence funding, according to Segalovičienė.