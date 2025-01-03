Chief of defence supports withdrawal from anti-personnel mine treaty

"We see what is happening in Ukraine – if you follow the rules while the adversary, the opponent does not follow the rules, you are automatically in somewhat of a loser’s position," Vaikšnoras told reporters Friday.
"We had said, discussed that something must be done. And if there is political will to do this, I am only in favour as this unties our hands," he added.
Earlier, both then Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas and his successor Dovilė Šakalienė supported leaving the Ottawa Convention.
The Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction took effect in 1999. More than 160 countries, including the majority of Western countries, have joined it.
In July 2024, the Lithuanian Parliament decided to denunciate another treaty, the Oslo Convention prohibiting the use of cluster munitions. Lithuania will withdraw from it in March.