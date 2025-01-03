Chief of defence supports withdrawal from anti-personnel mine treaty

"We see what is happening in Ukraine – if you follow the rules while the adversary, the opponent does not follow the rules, you are automatically in somewhat of a loser’s position," Vaikšnoras told reporters Friday.

"We had said, discussed that something must be done. And if there is political will to do this, I am only in favour as this unties our hands," he added.

Earlier, both then Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas and his successor Dovilė Šakalienė supported leaving the Ottawa Convention.