Chief of Defence: no reason to doubt NATO’s reliability

Chief of Defence of Lithuania General Valdemaras Rupšys assures the public that there is no reason to doubt NATO’s security guarantees, all the more so as Russia will not have capabilities to attack the alliance in the near future. Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis has meanwhile raised the alarm over potential security threats in the region in the future and called for adjustments to the Lithuania’s security concept and introduction of universal conscription.

