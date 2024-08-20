Charges brought against Latvian bus driver involved in accident in Lithuania

„Allegations were made against the driver. He was questioned and released. Procedural actions are ongoing,“ ELTA learned from Gintarė Navickaitė, a representative of Marijampolė County Police Headquarters.
Allegations were made under the Criminal Code article for causing a road traffic accident resulting in severe impairment of other people’s health.
As reported, the accident happened before 6 a.m. Monday on the 49th km of the road Pilviškiai-Šakiai-Jurbarkas. Passenger bus Setra, driven by a 64-year-old man, drew off the road and flipped on its side.
Forty-seven people including the driver were on the vehicle. Twenty-five people were injured, 7 of them were hospitalised. Five adult passengers are being treated in Kaunas Clinics. Others are treated in a hospital in Jurbarkas. The lives of the injured are not in danger.