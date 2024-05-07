Candidates of 14 parties and a coalition registered for European elections

The political forces drew lots to find their numbers on ballot papers at the end of April.
Number one is listed the Freedom Party, with presidential candidate Dainius Žalimas leading.
The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party is rated two on the ballot paper. The party’s candidates will stand for election under the lead of Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, current MEP and chairwoman of the party.
The Labour Party is rated third, with MP Valentinas Bukauskas leading the candidate list.
The Lithuanian Regions Party is No 4 on the ballot paper. It is led by Širvintos Mayor Živilė Pinskuvienė.
The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) is listed fifth, under the lead of MP Aurelijus Veryga, former health minister and party’s presidential nominee.
The Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) follows in the list under number six. It is led by its chairman and current MEP Waldemar Tomaszewski.
Number seven on the ballot paper is held by the Lithuanian Greens Party and its leader Ieva Budraitė tops the candidate list.
Impeached MP Petras Gražulis is leading the list of the People and Justice Union. The party’s number is 8.
The ruling Liberal Movement is rated ninth on the ballot paper. Long-serving MP Eugenijus Gentvilas leads the candidate list.
The Peace Coalition will run under the number 10 under the lead of MP Mindaugas Puidokas. The political organisation was formed by the Christian Democracy Party (LKDP) and the Samogitian Party.
The party Freedom and Justice was rated 11th on the ballot paper, with Artūras Paulauskas leading the candidate list.
Number 12 is the Christian Union; the party’s list for the European elections is led by public activist Algimantas Rusteika.
Democrats For Lithuania is rated 13th on the ballot paper. Their candidates will be led by current EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius.
The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) will participate in the European elections under number 14. Current MEP Andrius Kubilius is the leader of the TS-LKD candidates standing for election.
The National Alliance is rated 15th and is the last party on the ballot paper. Vytautas Radžvilas, the party leader, is the first candidate on the list.
Lithuanians will go to the polls to elect 11 representatives to the European Parliament o 9 June.