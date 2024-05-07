Candidates of 14 parties and a coalition registered for European elections

The political forces drew lots to find their numbers on ballot papers at the end of April.

Number one is listed the Freedom Party, with presidential candidate Dainius Žalimas leading.

The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party is rated two on the ballot paper. The party’s candidates will stand for election under the lead of Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, current MEP and chairwoman of the party.

The Labour Party is rated third, with MP Valentinas Bukauskas leading the candidate list.

The Lithuanian Regions Party is No 4 on the ballot paper. It is led by Širvintos Mayor Živilė Pinskuvienė.

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) is listed fifth, under the lead of MP Aurelijus Veryga, former health minister and party’s presidential nominee.