Candidate for chief of defence introduced in Seimas

„The geopolitical situation dictates that we do not have any luxury to waste time. Therefore, all attention must be devoted to deterrence and defence of the entire NATO alliance. Lithuanian military’s strong collective defence commitments are the main priorities,“ Vaikšnoras said in parliament.

The brigadier general also stressed the importance of continuing the ongoing and planned capability integration, manning of units with personnel and military readiness.

In addition, Vaikšnoras expressed support for universal conscription, saying that it should be introduced gradually, taking into account the available infrastructure, training areas and instructors.