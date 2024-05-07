Campaigning period very calm, says NGO White Gloves

„The White Gloves has received several reports of possible violations of political campaigning. The organisation will refer two of the reports that concern unmarked political advertising to the Central Electoral Commission,“ the independent election watchdog said on Tuesday.

Unmarked or incorrectly marked political advertising remains the most frequent irregularity found during the campaigning period, according to White Gloves.

The NGO said it will have a total of 130 observers in a third of the municipalities for the presidential election, less than in the municipal election last year.

„The majority of White Glove observers are usually young people, mostly graduates and students, for whom May and June are less favourable months for extra activities due to exams,“ the organization explained.