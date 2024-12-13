Cabinet of Ministers to travel to Ukraine next week

Paluckas said his Ukrainian counterpart invited him and the entire Cabinet of Ministers to come to Ukraine on 20 December.

"The visit is being planned. Today we are working on some details, logistics, security issues," Paluckas told reporters after his Cabinet’s first sitting on Friday.

Paluckas had a video call with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Thursday, just hours after his Cabinet was sworn in. His spokesman Justinas Argustas later told ELTA that Lithuania’s new prime minister will make his first foreign visit to Ukraine.

Paluckas-led Government took office on Thursday, after the Seimas approved the Government’s programme, and ministers were sworn in.