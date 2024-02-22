Burnt out residential building in Vilnius should be rebuilt

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said that the building is in an emergency state. According to him, various options were considered, including complete dismantling of the block of flats and an addition of one more floor to the building.
The mayor said that, according to estimates, the building may be restored by completely dismantling and rebuilding its middle section. Walls, stairway and roof would have to be rebuilt.
Preliminary cost of such a project is EUR 1.2 million but it may change depending on public procurement carried out.
Five out of 30 flats were destroyed by an explosion and subsequent fire. Eight were damaged by water when firefighters were extinguishing the flames. Seven flats sustained minor damage and ten were undamaged.
The commission that investigated the incident concluded that the building’s reinforced concrete walls, part of the roof, and walls on the third, fourth and fifth floors have been damaged. These structures would have to be dismantled and replaced by new ones. New windows and doors would be installed, while water, heating, waste, gas, communications and electricity systems would be replaced, too.
As reported, several explosions occurred and a fire erupted in the residential building in Viršuliškės neighbourhood of Vilnius on 2 January 2024. Rescue services stated that the fire spread to four flats on the fourth and fifth floors. The building’s structure was affected and the ceiling caved in.
Thirty households were evacuated with 3 people suffering from smoke inhalation. Two residents died.
A pre-trial investigation was launched into destruction or damage to property. A prosecutor said that suicide was being investigated as the most probable cause of the incident.