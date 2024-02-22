Burnt out residential building in Vilnius should be rebuilt

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said that the building is in an emergency state. According to him, various options were considered, including complete dismantling of the block of flats and an addition of one more floor to the building.

The mayor said that, according to estimates, the building may be restored by completely dismantling and rebuilding its middle section. Walls, stairway and roof would have to be rebuilt.

Preliminary cost of such a project is EUR 1.2 million but it may change depending on public procurement carried out.

Five out of 30 flats were destroyed by an explosion and subsequent fire. Eight were damaged by water when firefighters were extinguishing the flames. Seven flats sustained minor damage and ten were undamaged.