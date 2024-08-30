Bosnia and Herzegovina deserves the chance to join EU – Nausėda

The president held bilateral talks with Denis Bećirović, chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, visiting Lithuania on Friday.
In a press conference following the meeting, Nausėda underlined that Lithuania, having a „real success story of membership of the European Union, is consistently supporting EU integration aspirations of other countries.“
„I firmly believe that Bosnia and Herzegovina also deserves this chance,“ the president said.
„Lithuania, which is celebrating 20 years of membership of the European Union and NATO, is ready to contribute its expertise and share experience with Bosnia and Herzegovina,“ he stated.
The president highlighted that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU membership would be a major step forward for the entire country. The EU’s enlargement is the right tool to ensure security and stability in the Western Balkans, according to Nausėda.
Bećirović, the head of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, thanked Lithuania for its help on his country’s path to join the EU and NATO – a strategic foreign policy objective for Sarajevo.
The Western Balkans are the weakest part of Europe’s security architecture, and it is essential that Bosnia and Herzegovina becomes a NATO member as soon as possible, Bećirović stated.
The Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the current Constitution, is defined as the highest state institution. The function of the collective head of state is equally carried out by three members from the constitutive people of Bosnia and Herzegovina – the Bosniac, Serb, and Croat people.