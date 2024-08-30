Bosnia and Herzegovina deserves the chance to join EU – Nausėda

The president held bilateral talks with Denis Bećirović, chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, visiting Lithuania on Friday.

In a press conference following the meeting, Nausėda underlined that Lithuania, having a „real success story of membership of the European Union, is consistently supporting EU integration aspirations of other countries.“

„I firmly believe that Bosnia and Herzegovina also deserves this chance,“ the president said.

„Lithuania, which is celebrating 20 years of membership of the European Union and NATO, is ready to contribute its expertise and share experience with Bosnia and Herzegovina,“ he stated.