Border officer mortally wounds suspected smuggler

The Police Department opened a pre-trial investigation into the murder. The Criminal Code stipulates that murder is punishable by a custodial sentence for a term from seven up to fifteen years.

According to the VSAT, at around 9 p.m. on 1 June, border guards had information about potential smuggling and were searching for a suspect near the border with Belarus intending to detain him. This happened close to Paūdrionys village in Šalčininkai district.

A VW Passat driving on the road was noticed but its driver ignored the instructions of uniformed border guards to stop. The car sped up instead and started fleeing. VSAT officers turned their vehicle around and started the chase.