Bomb threats are again made against schools

“Initial information suggests that mostly schools and gymnasiums received several hundred emails in the Russian language,” stated the Police Department.
As this is not the first wave of bomb threats, the Police Department asked recipients of such emails to remain vigilant and follow recommendations.
Schools are asked not to interrupt lessons and not to call the emergency line, but to consult with responsible officers at first. An evacuation should commence and the emergency line called only if a suspicious item is discovered or if there are other indications that the threat may be real.
Schools are also asked to appoint one person responsible for informing the police about such cases.