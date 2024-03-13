Bomb threat made against Akropolis shopping centre in Vilnius

Head of communications at Akropolis Group, Dominykas Mertinas, said on Wednesday morning that employees and visitors were not allowed to enter the building for some time.

An email about alleged explosives in the shopping centre was sent to the administration of Akropolis on Wednesday at around 7:19 a.m.

By 10:05 a.m. officers from antiterrorist police unit Aras did not find any explosives in the building.