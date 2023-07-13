Biden in Vilnius: our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken

“It’s good to be back in Vilnius, the nation and a region that knows better than anyone the transformational power of freedom. Who showed the world that the strength of the people united cannot be denied. Together with your brothers and sisters in Estonia and Latvia, you helped end the era of division through the power of connection. The Baltic Way not the Berlin Wall became the symbol for Europe’s future,” said Biden.

The US president remarked that the United States has never recognised the Soviet occupation of the Baltic countries and the decades of oppression had done nothing to dim the flame of liberty in Lithuania.