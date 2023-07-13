2023 July 13 08:14

Biden in Vilnius: our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

On Wednesday evening, US President Joe Biden delivered a public speech in Vilnius University’s Grand Courtyard. Earlier, the US president attended the NATO summit in Vilnius.

“It’s good to be back in Vilnius, the nation and a region that knows better than anyone the transformational power of freedom. Who showed the world that the strength of the people united cannot be denied. Together with your brothers and sisters in Estonia and Latvia, you helped end the era of division through the power of connection. The Baltic Way not the Berlin Wall became the symbol for Europe’s future,” said Biden.

The US president remarked that the United States has never recognised the Soviet occupation of the Baltic countries and the decades of oppression had done nothing to dim the flame of liberty in Lithuania.

“Over the last few days, as president of the United States, I had the honour of participating in the historic NATO summit hosted by Lithuania, where we welcomed NATO’s newest ally Finland and reached agreement to bring Sweden into the Alliance as soon as possible,” said Biden.

Elta EN
