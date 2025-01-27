Belarusians held rally in Vilnius over unfair presidential election

Belarusians gathered in Vincas Kudirka square carrying banners that read "Election in Belarus is a clown show", "Elections without rules" and "Lukashenko to The Hague". A large banner with photos of political prisoners was displayed as well.

Leader of democratic Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya last week informed ELTA that protests, rallies and demonstrations would take place in numerous countries after it transpired that the Belarusian government would not allow its citizens residing abroad to vote in the election.