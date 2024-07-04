Bank shareholders met with Lithuanian PM to express concern about investment environment

The shareholders pointed out that governments, in the past five years, have introduced no fewer than two additional taxes for banks operating in Lithuania: an extra 5 percent corporate tax rate in 2019, and, in 2023, a solidarity tax through the Temporary Solidarity Contribution Law. Both of these taxes were, when introduced, meant to be temporary in nature but have both been extended. Moreover, the Temporary Solidarity Contribution Law was adopted in haste, without giving time for market participants to familiarise themselves with the tax and without respecting the six-month deadline required for preparation before a new law comes into force. In addition, the Ministry of Finance last month doubled the Deposit Insurance Fund premium paid by banks without giving any prior notice to credit institutions.