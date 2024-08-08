Bank lending rises by EUR 646mn in Q1

„The banking sector was rather active in crediting Lithuania’s economy and, by maintaining high profitability, contributed to the financing of defence. While the growth of non-performing loans has been kept to a minimum, we are closely monitoring this area and encourage banks to pay due attention. The number of time deposits continued to rise, but residents are still not making full use of the favourable conditions, and interest rates are starting to decrease gradually,“ said Simonas Krėpšta, Member of the Board of Lietuvos bankas (Bank of Lithuania).